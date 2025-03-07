Bikers to remember Richard Britton

READY TO RACE… Loris Britton is aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps.

THE son of the late Richard Britton said he is “absolutely amazed” with the support his family has received as bikes from across Ireland prepare for a memorial ride to mark his 20th anniversary.

From Enniskillen, Mr Britton was one of Ireland’s motorcycle road racers. During his career, he won the Regal 600 Championship four times, setting numerous records at the Isle of Man TT.

On September 18 2005, the father-of-one, aged 35-years-old, tragically lost his life in an accident at the Irish National Road Race at Ballybunion in Kerry, plunging the sporting world into mourning.

Plans are now in place for a bike ride to take place locally, to remember ‘The People’s Champion’.

“I’m absolutely amazed by the popularity the run has gathered online. It’s nice to see the amount of interest it’s created already in one week from it was announced,” Loris Britton told the ‘Herald.

All proceeds raised from the event, which is set to take place on September 13, will go towards the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, a charity and cause which is close to Loris’ heart.

“It’s good that all the funds that will be generated from it are going to such worthy charity,” he said.

“It was only right to the Aisling Centre’s adult mental health and suicide awareness charity.”

Loris has now committed to a career in motorsport, signing up to compete in the ‘Superbike Class’ in the Ulster Superbike Championship, where he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his late father.

“My own biking career will be kicking off this weekend as we are heading to Spain for some pre season testing on board the new superbike,” the 27-year-old said.

“It will be a good to get some valuable practice before the season starts on April 5 back home.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.