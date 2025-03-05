Benny shuts up shop after nearly half a century

The McClave family behind the counter of their Nisa Brookeborough store which has been a mainstay of the community for decades - pictured are Nuala Pearson, Rose McClave, Benny McClave and Tracey McLaughlin

LOCAL man Benny McClave is shutting up shop after nearly half a century of service.

In the heart of Brookeborough, a beloved local shop is entering a new chapter as its owner prepares to retire after 45 remarkable years.

The man behind this cherished establishment, known for his warm smile and unwavering dedication, is passing the torch to a new generation while leaving behind a legacy that has shaped the community and brought joy to countless customers.

Benny McClave, originally from Roslea, opened the Nisa shop in 1978.

“We are 45 years here, we bought it in 1978, opened in 1979,” Benny explained.

“Most of the first year we spent renovating it, it was only a very small shop when we bought it so there was a fair amount of work put into it, it kept us busy and bit by bit we got a trade built up.”

Benny enjoyed meeting new people and building a relationship with the loyal customers of Brookeborough throughout the years.

“It took me a long time to get to know people and peoples faces, I suppose it took them a long time to get to know me too,” he laughed.

Mr McClave, who has run the shop alongside his family will be handing the shop over to new owners on Friday 7 March.

“Of course I will miss it, I will miss the company and the pleasure I had serving the customers, I suppose it had its good days, bad days, there was bad memories too,” he laughed.

Benny has been very grateful for the people of Brookeborough who has supported him over the years.

“We have got to know most of the people in Brookeborough, most of them give us a call and we are very grateful for that, the customers are the most important thing about a shop, and the staff and the family.”