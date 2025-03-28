Belleek woman remanded in custody over fatal crash

A WOMAN accused of causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-one by dangerous driving last year, has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Emma Josephine Feely (35) from Blackrock Park, Belleek, but remanded in custody having voluntarily revoked bail, who is charged with causing the death of 28-year-old Valerie Amorim, who was six months pregnant, by dangerous driving.

She is further accused of causing grievous bodily harm to her mother and young daughter also by dangerous driving, as well as driving after consuming excess alcohol, having no driving licence, being an unaccompanied learner driver and having no L Plates.

The incident occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on February 19 2024.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Feely spoke only to confirm her identity and that she understood the charges against her.

She declined to call witnesses or give evidence on her own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded her in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 15 April.

A police officer previously explained Valeria and her mother and daughter were pedestrians when Feely’s car struck them from behind.

Valeria died at the scene while the other victims were badly injured.

When police arrived, Feely admitted she had been drinking earlier in the day and was arrested.

While in custody she provided an evidential breath specimen which returned a reading of 63 mcg of alcohol, almost double the legal limit.

Bail was not opposed although the officer voiced concerns around Feely returning to her home address which is close to the victims’ residence and there were “issues in the area”.

However she added a risk assessment had shown while “Tensions are high at present, there is no threat directly at present.”

A defence solicitor said Feely had longstanding issues and expressed concern should she not be permitted to reside in her own home.

While bail was subsequently granted it was on strict terms including an address well away from the home of the victims.

Feely was also banned from contacting a passenger who was traveling with her at the time of the collision and is considered an eye-witness.

Contact with the victims’ family was also banned.

As the case reached the one year mark a defence barrister informed the court that Feely “Has indicated she intends to have her bail revoked and go into custody.”

She was permitted to remain with her family in the courthouse for a short time before being taken to the cells.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007