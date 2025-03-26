Baloucoune set for Ulster return after 11 months out

Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune is set to make his first appearance in 11 months for the province when they play DHL Stormers on Friday night.

The Enniskillen man has been battling back from a hamstring injury but Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has confirmed that the 27-year-old is in contention for the weekend’s United Rugby Championship match.

“Rob has worked away in the background for almost a year now, so he’s got through a number of weeks of training and done really well, so we feel it’s time to put him back in. It’ll be great to see him pull on the jersey and get out there this week,” said Murphy.

“He’s a big character in our changing room. He has a quiet demeanour but when he says something, people listen and his knowledge of the game is really good. It’ll be a big plus for us going forward.”

Baloucoune’s last appearance for Ulster was against Benetton last April.

Friday night’s game is the last in the URC before attention turns to Europe with Ulster set to face Top 14 power Bordeaux-Begles in the last-16 of the Champions Cup on 6 April.

Ulster currently sit ninth in the table, one place behind this weekend’s opponent’s DHL Stormers.