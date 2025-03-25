Baldwin slams GAA as hurlers await final confirmation

Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin has slammed the GAA fixtures committee who at 10.30am on Tuesday (today) morning, still had not confirmed a time or venue for the National Hurling League Division Four Final this weekend.

Fermanagh play Louth in the decider and a few days out from the final there has been no confirmation given to either team, which Baldwin said is “very, very disappointing and disrespectful to hurling.”

“To me, there’s no reason why this couldn’t have been sorted out. It just seems to be ad-hoc, and the decision is made at the end of it,” said the irate Erne manager.

After Baldwin’s initial understanding that the final would be played in Croke Park, he now believes that’s not the case – but the lack of clarity around where it will be is particularly frustrating;

“The Division Three and Division Four football finals are being played in Croke Park, why can the Division Three and Division Four hurling finals not be played in Croke Park as well?” he asked.

He went on to highlight the Division Two Hurling Final between Down and Kildare which is set for Inniskeen this Saturday, saying

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful to Inniskeen or anything, but if players get to national finals, why not play them in the national stadium?”

Logistically in terms of sorting things like buses, food and pitches, Fermanagh County Board is in limbo land right now as the wait goes on.

And the manager said “this should not be my focus today. My focus should be bodies tonight (at training), my team, it takes away from it. And you feel like if you don’t highlight it, it’s being patronising to journalists who ask you the same questions and nothing is done about it.”

