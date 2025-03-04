Arrest warrant issued after failure to appear in court

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for an Enniskillen man facing multiple charges including assaults and threats who failed to appear in court.

Jack O’Brien (23) from Cavandale is accused of three counts of assaulting a woman, threatening to burn her car, smashed a window in he property and attempted to destroy a phone, car keys and a handbag.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on January 30.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

A defence barrister said he understood O’Brien was to be in attendance and he could give no explanation as to why there was no appearance. After hearing the defendant had been formally called and there was no response, District Judge Alana McSorley issued the arrest warrant.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007