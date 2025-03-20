Armstrong stripped of victory after rules breach

Despite producing one of the drives of his life at the West Cork Rally, which saw him claw back a deficit of what was almost 13 seconds at one stage to win by over half a minute, Jon Armstrong had his first-ever international rally victory taken from him on Sunday after a breach of the rules.
Posted: 11:07 am March 20, 2025