Anne celebrates her 100th birthday with her family

AN ENNISKILLEN woman who turned 100 at the weekend has shared her heartfelt wisdom on what she believes is the key to a long and fulfilling life.

With a bright smile and eyes that sparkle with joy of her century-long journey, Anne Tummon said ‘move naturally, hard work, good food, and a loving caring husband’.

These simple yet profound principles have guided her through the decades, shaping her life and contributing to her remarkable longevity.

Anne highlights the irreplaceable value of a loving partner, whose support and companionship have enriched her life beyond measure.

Anne was born in Tooma Cloone in the parish of Aughavas in Leitrim.

She was the second eldest in a family of four. When she left school she went to work in Dolan’s guest house in Carrigallen. After seven years working there she left in 1947 to head to England.

She worked in a hospital nursing mental health patients after World War II and following that went to work in a priest’s house.

She met her husband Paddy there as he was helping to build a hostel for the Irish emigrating to England. Anne was selling tickets at the parish hall dance to fund money to help build the hostel, when she met the man of her life.

They got married on May 22 1954 and went on to have 10 children.

Two of their 10 children were born in England. They moved back to Tyrone in 1957 where eight of their children were born.

Anne and Paddy now reside in Enniskillen.

“I suppose longevity runs in the genes, as I have a brother Willie who will be 99 this year. So maybe there is a better chance of living longer,” Anne told the ‘Herald.

“Having a big family also helps with all the grandchildren and great grandchildren around also keeps me young at heart.

“I really enjoyed my 100th birthday celebrations with family and friends who came together and expressed their love and gratitude. It was a very special day filled with laughter, love and happiness.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007