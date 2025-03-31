Almost £2 million for greenways, just not in Fermanagh!

IT’S been hailed as a “game changer” for the local tourism industry, and it’s been strongly supported by the Dublin government on its southern side, but once again the Enniskillen to Sligo greenway has been snubbed by Stormont.

This week Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced £1.9 million in funding for “greenways and active travel projects” across the North.

Highlighting the importance of the projects for the wellbeing of both the community and the planet, Minister Kimmins said her department had encouraged local councils to apply for capital support, and was committed to working on greenway and active travel projects.

“I want to focus on delivering positive change for people, the economy and the environment which will build the foundations for a better future,” she said.

“By working together, we can create cleaner and greener connections that are aligned with regional needs and priorities.”

Minister Kimmins announced she had identified seven projects to support, in the Belfast, Mid-Ulster, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Newry, Mourne and Down areas.

Despite plans for the Enniskillen to Sligo greenway being well underway, and work starting south of the border, it was not included in the funding round.

Nicknamed the ‘Marble Arch Greenway’, the proposed 75km walking and cycling route follows the former Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR), connecting Enniskillen to Sligo via Belcoo and Blacklion. It is estimated it will take seven years to complete.

The €11 million project is now moving to its third phase of development, and last year the Irish government released €1.5 million to help it continue to progress, as part of a north-west funding boost for road and greenway projects.

The greenway has also received significant funding from the Dublin government’s Shared Island Fund in the past.

Back in early 2019, Fermanagh representatives, including then First Minister Arlene Foster, travelled to Glenfarne to mark the opening of a demonstration stretch of the greenway.

There has been concern that, without funding being released by Stormont, the greenway could continue to progress in the southern counties then stop at the Fermanagh border.

In January 2022, then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the SNLCR project was to be included in her £2 million greenway fund, however no specific funding announcement for the project has been made by the Department since.

