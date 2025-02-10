+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Window smashed during attack on house in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:04 am February 10, 2025

Police are investigating a weekend attack during which a window of a house was smashed in Enniskillen.

The incident happened in the Windmill Heights area at around 5am yesterday morning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact investigating officers on 101 quoting reference 383 of 9/2/25.

Information can also be passed on confidentially through the Crimestoppers line on 080055511.

 

