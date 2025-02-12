Western Trust announces ENT surgery at SWAH

Fermanagh patients will now be able to have their ear, nose and throat (ENT) day procedure surgery at the South West Acute Hospital, after the Western Trust announced the services would be starting at the Enniskillen hospital this week.

Professor Ronan O’Hare, Deputy Medical Director for the Trust expressed his delight at the introduction of the new ENT Surgery at the hospital. Professor O’Hare said: “We are delighted to welcome the first theatre list of six patients to attend for their ENT day procedure at the South West Acute Hospital on Tuesday 11 February 2025. This new surgical list undertaken by Mr Reddy, ENT Consultant Surgeon at the Western Trust will become a weekly list.”

Professor O’Hare added: “The ENT list, along with the recent introduction of the Breast Surgery and regional Paediatric General surgical lists are a welcome development for the utilisation of theatres at the hospital. We are acutely aware of the long waits for patients who have been waiting for surgical procedures across the region and we hope to continue to develop services here for the benefit of our local population.”

Speaking about their six year old son Ryan’s experience mum Caroline and dad Justin Donaghey from Ederney explained: “Ryan’s hearing has deteriorated over the past two years. Ryan attends a Speech and Language Unit at Holy Trinity PS, Enniskillen. Ryan has grommets fitted this morning and we hope this procedure will help his hearing and speech and improve his learning.

“We received a telephone call on Friday to say that Ryan was on the emergency cancellation list and offered the procedure today at the South West Acute Hospital. This has worked out great with the mid-term break and Ryan won’t be missing any time off school and he will be able to recover at home this week with his brothers and sister looking after him!

“It is brilliant that this procedure can be carried out locally at the SWAH. We would like to thank Mr Reddy, ENT Consultant Surgeon and all the theatre staff for their excellent treatment and care to Ryan, Thank you.”

Also speaking about her 10 year old son Caolan’s procedure mum Katie Cinnamond from Brookeborough said: “I brought Caolan in for an ENT procedure this morning and I have to say it is great to have our local SWAH delivering this new service on our doorstep.

“We live in Brookeborough so this is only a short drive to the hospital. It is wonderful to hear than ENT surgery will now be delivered in our local hospital. I wish to thank all the ENT team for their care for Caolan today. Thank you.”