Volunteers needed for new cancer centre in Fermanagh

WELCOME… A new multi-million pound therapeutic cancer support centre is being developed in Enniskillen.

FERMANAGH residents are encouraged to “explore an exciting opportunity” to volunteer and help out at the much-anticipated multi-million pound Cancer Focus Support Centre in Enniskillen.

Major work has been ongoing to the therapeutic support centre in the town, which is aiming to make a difference to the lives of people living with cancer locally in Fermanagh and their families.

An event is being held in Fermanagh House tomorrow (Thursday) in two slots, from 12 noon to 2pm and from 6pm to 7pm, which will outline how local people can volunteer at the centre.

Advertisement

“Join us to explore an exciting opportunity to volunteer at our centre,” a local spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, recently welcomed the development of the much-anticipated centre at the old Gordon’s Chemist site in Enniskillen, following his visit to Fermanagh.

“The development of this centre is a vital step forward in improving cancer care and support services, and I am delighted to see the progress being made,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“Strong collaboration between government and charities such as Cancer Focus NI is essential to delivering better outcomes and enhancing cancer care across Northern Ireland.”

The Enniskillen Cancer Support Centre has received major support from local famous faces.

“I was delighted to learn about Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s plan to open a first cancer support centre right in Enniskillen,” Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said.

“In the coming months, the people of Fermanagh will be able to access advice, support services and a listening ear at any stage of the cancer journey.”

Advertisement

Enniskillen actor, Ciarán McMenamin, also shared his support to the new project.

“The new centre is going to be great. It’s quite unique in that it’s going to be the first of the five that they are opening [in the North],” the former ‘Hope Street’ star told the ‘Herald.

”For it to be in Fermanagh, it’s great that there is a focus on a rural setting rather than the normal scenario of everything going to Belfast.

“It’s nice we’re not getting overlooked. It’s going to be an incredible place for people to drop in, a place where people can go and not feel you’re on your own with diagnosis or your journey.”

If you’d like to volunteer or attend the meeting tomorrow (Thursday), you can do so by calling 02890663281 or by emailing tommorton@cancerfocusni.org.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition