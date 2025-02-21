+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Clogher Valley celebrates their semi-final victory against Virginia.

Valley book place in Suzanne Fleming Cup Final

Posted: 12:38 pm February 21, 2025

Clogher Valley Women have secured their place in the Suzanne Fleming Cup Final with a 14-0 victory against Virginia on Sunday.

In a hard-fought battle, tries from Marie Treanor and Victoria Bothwell secured their passage through to the decider on Saturday, March 15 where they’ll play Ballymena at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast (5pm kick-off).

‘Player of the Match’ award was presented to Kaitlin Nicholl.

Ballymena beat Queen’s 2 XV 58-0 in their semi-final to set up a meeting with Valley next month.

