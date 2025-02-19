Val Valentine celebrates 100th birthday

WHAT are the odds of being born on Valentine’s Day and your surname being Valentine? Why don’t you ask Fermanagh man Val Valentine who celebrated his 100th Birthday on February 14.

The remarkable Irvinestown man also married his sweetheart Alice on the most romantic day of the year. Val and Alice have two daughters Maria and Geraldine and six grandchildren.

Val was one of nine siblings, many of which emigrated to England, where they worked for Kelloggs.

He worked as a clerk in the flax factory before becoming a Prudential Insurance agent for 42 years and retired at the age of 65.

“He was popular man in town and enjoyed horse racing, he went to many horse and dog races over the years, “ Val’s daughter Geraldine explained. “The family would like to thank all the people who sent him well wishes cards gifts on his birthday.”

Mr Valentine received a card from President Michael D Higgins and Lord Brookeborough presented him with a birthday card from King Charles.

During Val’s birthday celebrations at the Graan Abbey Care Home, Fr Brian D’Arcy paid a surprise visit and gave him a special mention on Sunday.

“He would be delighted with all those well wishes from family and friends all around the globe,” Geraldine said.

“I want to thank the amazing staff at the Graan Abbey Care Home who helped him enjoy his special day.”

