Up to £25k on offer for projects tackling violence

Up to £25,000 is available for projects in the Fermanagh council area aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.

The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund has been established to support those working to address the problem.

Through the Change Fund funding between £1,000 and £25,000 is available for successful community groups operating in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

If your group is interested in applying and want to find out more, a series of information events have been organised.

These will be held in Enniskillen, Lisnaskea and Belcoo on Monday, March 3.

The Enniskillen event will be in the Town Hall, from 11am to 12.30am.

This will be followed by an information event at Castle Park Leisure Centre in Lisnaskea, from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The final event that day will be held from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Belcoo Healthy Living Centre.

There will be another information event at Bawnacre Leisure Centre in Irvinestown on Wednesday, March 5, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The closing date for applications to the Change Fund is 5pm on Saturday, March 23.

