UFO sighting in Fermanagh

AN ENNISKILLEN man has reported mysterious white and green lights which he saw dart over Enniskillen last week.

In recent years, the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has captured the imagination of people worldwide, sparking intense debate and curiosity.

One particularly intriguing sighting occurred in Enniskillen recently, where a witness reported an unusual aerial event that has left him questioning what he saw.

The witness described a mysterious light darting across the sky at a unusually rapid pace.

“I looked away over in the distance because I saw this light. It wasn’t your normal light, it wasn’t a plane light, it was too bright and the next thing it shot across the sky at the speed of light,” he said.

“My friend has a drone and even the commercial one, the fastest it can fly is 100 miles per hour and I have gone through the video in slow frame. It shot right across and then it stopped and went up and then it went along.”

The local man said the light stopped and then a green light appeared beside it.

“No way was it a drone, the conditions weren’t good for it,” he said. “It flew across far too fast, this green one came out of nowhere, it was just there and the white one was behind it, The green one disappeared behind the building and the white one flew off.”

The Enniskillen man explained that he has checked all the flight routes and there was no planes flying that route at that time.

“I sat down on Sunday and I couldn’t work out what it was and even the colour green, I have never seen that colour before,” he said.

“I thought, this is really odd and the speed it was flying, nothing could cover ground in that time.

“It was just odd and I am wondering if anyone else had seen it.”

The ‘Herald asked the man if he thought it could have been extraterrestrial life.

“I am an ex-military man and I was travelling down to Wales to do a course in the 80s and I saw something that the two guys in the car with me also saw but didn’t admit,” he explained.

“It was a big black triangle over in the distance. I could see the shape of it because I was going down slow. There was no noise, it was a starlit night and the stars were getting blacked out. This thing was massive. I wouldn’t say I am a believer, but there is strange things going on out there.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007