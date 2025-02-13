Two men due in court today charged with New IRA offence

Two men are due before a court today after arrests, including one in Co Fermanagh, linked to the New IRA.

The men, aged 43 and 49, have been charged with collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court today.

A third man, aged 44, has been released following questioning, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The men were arrested in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas on Tuesday, February 11, under the Terrorism Act.