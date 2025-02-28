Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Anna Elizabeth (Betty) DUNWOODY (née Armstrong). 27th February 2025. Peacefully at her home Tattyreagh, Fivemiletown, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Elizabeth (Alistair Gilmore) and William (Ruth), loving granny of Jonathon (Erin), Sarah (David), Anna (Jonas), Laura, Grace, Rachel (Joel) and James (Alice), great grandmother of Isaac, Annabelle and Nathanael, sister of the late Tom and Brien, and sister-in-law of Isabel. Funeral service in the family home at 2pm on Saturday, followed by interment in Cavanaleck Presbyterian Churchyard. Family and friends are welcome in the family home. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, cheques made payable please to Marie Curie and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by all her loving family.

The death has occurred of the late Sally Wilson, Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown, formerly of 38 Dorney Bridge Road, Relaghguinness, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh. 25th February 2025, peacefully at Altnegelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth and loving mother of Keith (Marilyn), Heather, much loved grandmother of Jessica, Rebecca and William, great grandmother of Carter. Sally will arrive at Irvinestown Presbyterian Church, Mill Street, Irvinestown on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. Family and Friends are welcome to meet the family in the church hall. Service of thanksgiving for Sally’s life, Thursday at 1pm. Interment afterwards to Sydare Cemetery. Sadly missed by her loving family and by her brother Victor. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, Co of Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, or any family member. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Eamon McBrien, High Street, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 26th February 2025, suddenly at home. Son of the late Benny and Teresa (R.I.P). Beloved husband of Kay (née Curry), loving father to Laura (Rohill), Dominic (Marion) and Ciara (Gary). A loving Granda of Aoife, Kaela, Dáire and Gearóid. Brother of Seamus (Ann R.I.P), Sean (Marie), Ciaran (Mary) and Teresa Murray (Eamon). Predeceased by his sister Kathleen and his brothers Brendan and Malachy (Marion). Eamon will repose at his late residence from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eamon will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. Family home private on Saturday morning please. Eamon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Paddy McLoughlin, 144 Glennasheevar Rd, Braade, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. BT93 6AH. 25th February 2025. Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Sean (Caroline), Mary (Brian), Eamon (Michelle) and Susan. Dear Grandad to Shane, Tara, Niall, Caoimhe, Cathal, John and Ellen. Beloved brother of Frank and the late Kathleen, Michael, John and Rose. Paddy will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th February. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Time on Friday morning please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.