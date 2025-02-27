Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of the late Sally Wilson, Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown, formerly of 38 Dorney Bridge Road, Relaghguinness, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh. 25th February 2025, peacefully at Altnegelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth and loving mother of Keith (Marilyn), Heather, much loved grandmother of Jessica, Rebecca and William, great grandmother of Carter. Sally will arrive at Irvinestown Presbyterian Church, Mill Street, Irvinestown on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. Family and Friends are welcome to meet the family in the church hall. Service of thanksgiving for Sally’s life, Thursday at 1pm. Interment afterwards to Sydare Cemetery. Sadly missed by her loving family and by her brother Victor. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, Co of Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Paddy McLoughlin, 144 Glennasheevar Rd, Braade, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. BT93 6AH. 25th February 2025. Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Sean (Caroline), Mary (Brian), Eamon (Michelle) and Susan. Dear Grandad to Shane, Tara, Niall, Caoimhe, Cathal, John and Ellen. Beloved brother of Frank and the late Kathleen, Michael, John and Rose. Paddy will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th February. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Time on Friday morning please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.