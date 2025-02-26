Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Paddy McLoughlin, 144 Glennasheevar Rd, Braade, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. BT93 6AH. 25th February 2025. Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Sean (Caroline), Mary (Brian), Eamon (Michelle) and Susan. Dear Grandad to Shane, Tara, Niall, Caoimhe, Cathal, John and Ellen. Beloved brother of Frank and the late Kathleen, Michael, John and Rose. Paddy will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th February. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Time on Friday morning please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Vera Lafferty (nee Timlin) Died 24th February 2025 R.I.P, 117 Carn Road, Ederney Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of late Owen R.I.P, much loved mother of Francie, Rita (Michael Mc Cabe), Kathleen ( Sean Mc Loughlin ), Siobhan (Willie Goulding) and Ashleen (Hugh Kelly)Cherished sister of the late Sean and Seamus R.I.P. Vera will be reposing at her late residence with a walk through system on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th from 4pm to 9pm. House strictly private please at all other times and on day of funeral. Funeral will arrive at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish) Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

The death has occurred of Sarah Kathleen Greene, 11 Clonliffe Road, Macken, Enniskillen BT92 3PB, died 24th Jan 2025 R.I.P. Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent R.I.P. Reposing in St Nailes Church Kinawley on Tuesday 25th from 1 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 26th at 11 am, interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Shane, Marie, Eamon, Kevin (Maureen), Michael, Teresa (Andrew), Sisters, Margaret and Mary (Alan), Brother-in-law Terry (Mary), Sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Noel), Nephews and Nieces, Family circle and friends.

PATTERSON, February 23, 2025 peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen. Lee. Beloved husband of Jenny, 4 Mantlin Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. House private. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday. Very deeply regretted by his wife Jenny and friends.