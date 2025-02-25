Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Sarah Kathleen Greene, 11 Clonliffe Road, Macken, Enniskillen BT92 3PB, died 24th Jan 2025 R.I.P. Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent R.I.P. Reposing in St Nailes Church Kinawley on Tuesday 25th from 1 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 26th at 11 am, interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Shane, Marie, Eamon, Kevin (Maureen), Michael, Teresa (Andrew), Sisters, Margaret and Mary (Alan), Brother-in-law Terry (Mary), Sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Noel), Nephews and Nieces, Family circle and friends.

PATTERSON, February 23, 2025 peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen. Lee. Beloved husband of Jenny, 4 Mantlin Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. House private. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday. Very deeply regretted by his wife Jenny and friends.

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Justin Crudden, Saturday 22nd February following a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital. May he rest in peace. Beloved brother of Gabriel (Marie-Louise), Desmond (Stella), Colm (Carmel), Peter (Genevieve), Jacintha, Sarisa Kelly (Patsy) and Colette. Predeceased by his loving parents, John and Sadie and his brothers Tom (Maureen) and John. Family homes strictly private please by request. Justin will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA. Monday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm with removal from funeral home on Tuesday Morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Justin will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Justin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Rosaleen Caughey (Née Murphy) Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 23rd February 2025 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) and loving mother to Brendan (Anne), Anne Durnien (James), Pauline (Philip R.I.P), Mark (Emma), Tom (Patricia), Patricia Clifford (William), Majella Moohan (Brian). Dear sister of Maureen, Josie, Teenie, Aileen and Angela. A loving Granny to her 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Rosaleen will repose at her late residence from 2pm until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. Family home private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Alzheimers Society, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Peggy Deazley Died 21st February 2025 R.I.P, (nee Murphy). 17 Brownhill Fold, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1ET. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Joseph (Kristin), granddaughter Meadow Rose, cherished sister of Bill (Gloria). Family home private. Peggy will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney on Tuesday evening 25th February from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral home private please to family on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.20am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, Daughter in law, grandchild, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul.