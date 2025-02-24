Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

PATTERSON, February 23, 2025 peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen. Lee. Beloved husband of Jenny, 4 Mantlin Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. House private. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday. Very deeply regretted by his wife Jenny and friends.

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Justin Crudden, Saturday 22nd February following a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital. May he rest in peace. Beloved brother of Gabriel (Marie-Louise), Desmond (Stella), Colm (Carmel), Peter (Genevieve), Jacintha, Sarisa Kelly (Patsy) and Colette. Predeceased by his loving parents, John and Sadie and his brothers Tom (Maureen) and John. Family homes strictly private please by request. Justin will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA. Monday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm with removal from funeral home on Tuesday Morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Justin will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Justin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Rosaleen Caughey (Née Murphy) Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 23rd February 2025 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) and loving mother to Brendan (Anne), Anne Durnien (James), Pauline (Philip R.I.P), Mark (Emma), Tom (Patricia), Patricia Clifford (William), Majella Moohan (Brian). Dear sister of Maureen, Josie, Teenie, Aileen and Angela. A loving Granny to her 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Rosaleen will repose at her late residence from 2pm until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. Family home private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Alzheimers Society, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Ryan McManus Letterbreen Co. Fermanagh Died Saturday 22nd February suddenly in Hospital in Wales surrounded by his loving family. Loving son of Philip and Marese. Beloved husband of Yvonne (née Corrigan) and father to Emma (Matthew), Sophie and Jamie. Dear brother of Leigh (Niall), Nicola (Ciaran), Laura (Brian), and Connie (Damien). Son-in-law of Trevor and Philomena Dagg. Funeral arrangements to follow. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

Peggy Deazley Died 21st February 2025 R.I.P, (nee Murphy). 17 Brownhill Fold, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1ET. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Joseph (Kristin), granddaughter Meadow Rose, cherished sister of Bill (Gloria). Family home private. Peggy will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney on Tuesday evening 25th February from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral home private please to family on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.20am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, Daughter in law, grandchild, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul.

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Kyle. Andy passed away peacefully on the 22nd February, at home, (76, Brollagh Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4AG), in the tender care of his family, his medical team, Dr. Herdman, Dr. Davis, district nurses and the Palliative Care Team. (Formerly of Castlederg and Harrow, Wealdstone, London). Predeceased by his father Nelson Snr, his brother Nelson Jnr and his father in law Johnny. Andy will be sadly missed by his loving partner Linda and son Nelson, his mother Tess, his sister Janette, brother Stephen, brother in law Gerard, his niece and Goddaughter Rachael and her family, his mother in law Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law and extended family members. Reposing at his residence on Sunday 23rd February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday 24th February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. House private on Tuesday morning. Funeral service on Tuesday 25th February at 12 noon in Garrison Church Of Ireland. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o any family member. At Rest.