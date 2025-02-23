Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Paddy Hannigan, Died 21st February 2025, 60 Scallon Road Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1HV. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Much loved by Winifred, loving father of Conn (Rosie), Benita (Eugene) and Cormac, cherished brother of Mary, Tony, Agnes and the late Eamon R.I.P. House Strictly Private Please. Paddy will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Sunday 23rd February from 6pm to 8pm and on Monday 24th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Tuesday 25th at 10.30am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please donation in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude Mc Kervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 0EN. Donation box is available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchild, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Gentle Soul.

Thomas Bannon, Derrylaney, Teemore, Co Fermanagh, 21st February 2025, peacefully, devoted husband of Anne (Gilleece) and dear father of Barry and Francis and grandfather of Finnoula, Scarlett and Jaklyn. House strictly private please at all times. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.15 am to arrive for 9.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.