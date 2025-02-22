Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Thomas Bannon, Derrylaney, Teemore, Co Fermanagh, 21st February 2025, peacefully, devoted husband of Anne (Gilleece) and dear father of Barry and Francis and grandfather of Finnoula, Scarlett and Jaklyn. House strictly private please at all times. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.15 am to arrive for 9.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Tom Smyth, 95 Corrameen Road, Derryclegna, Kinawley BT92 4BW, 20th February 2025, peacefully, devoted husband of Patricia and dear father of Betty, Thomas (Catherine), Siobhán, Gemma (Niall), John (Bethany) and the late Patricia RIP. Loving granddad of Mia, Cathal and Sarah. Brother of Mary (Trolan), Betty (Owens), Sheila (Leonard), Doreen (Brady), Angela (Boyle), Margaret (Hoy), Susan (McCusker) and Tony. Remains reposing at his home Thursday 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm and Friday 12.00 noon to 10.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in New Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Patricia, daughters, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother and extended family circle.