Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Tom Smyth, 95 Corrameen Road, Derryclegna, Kinawley BT92 4BW, peacefully, devoted husband of Patricia and dear father of Betty, Thomas (Catherine), Siobhán, Gemma (Niall), John (Bethany) and the late Patricia RIP. Loving granddad of Mia, Cathal and Sarah. Brother of Mary (Trolan), Betty (Owens), Sheila (Leonard), Doreen (Brady), Angela (Boyle), Margaret (Hoy), Susan (McCusker) and Tony. Remains reposing at his home Thursday 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm and Friday 12.00 noon to 10.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in New Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Patricia, daughters, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother and extended family circle.

