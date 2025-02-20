Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred in her 96th year at the Millcroft Nursing Home on 16th February of Bridie Tannian Menapian Way, Enniskillen and late of Killina, Kinvara, Co. Galway. Bridie was former Vice-Principal of Mount Lourdes Convent Grammar School, Enniskillen. Remains will repose on Thursday at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Rd. Enniskillen BT94 2ES from 3pm to 6pm with removal at 6:30pm to arrive in St. Michael’s Church Enniskillen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by removal to Corless Funeral Home Main Street Kinvara H91 R25K to repose from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by interment in Mount Cross cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parish Facebook page. Forever loved and missed by her sisters Ann Josephine Jordan,(Galway), Agnes Fahy (Gort), Catherine Taggart (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Mattie Farrell and Eddie Taggart, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathy, Chrissie and Kay Tannian, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Bridie is predeceased by her parents Bartholomew and Delia Tannian, her brothers Larry, Michael, Tom, Peter, Martin, Bart and her sister Celia Farrell. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal.

