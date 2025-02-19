Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred in her 96th year at the Millcroft Nursing Home on 16th February of Bridie Tannian Menapian Way, Enniskillen and late of Killina, Kinvara, Co. Galway. Bridie was former Vice-Principal of Mount Lourdes Convent Grammar School, Enniskillen. Remains will repose on Thursday at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Rd. Enniskillen BT94 2ES from 3pm to 6pm with removal at 6:30pm to arrive in St. Michael’s Church Enniskillen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by removal to Corless Funeral Home Main Street Kinvara H91 R25K to repose from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by interment in Mount Cross cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parish Facebook page. Forever loved and missed by her sisters Ann Josephine Jordan,(Galway), Agnes Fahy (Gort), Catherine Taggart (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Mattie Farrell and Eddie Taggart, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathy, Chrissie and Kay Tannian, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Bridie is predeceased by her parents Bartholomew and Delia Tannian, her brothers Larry, Michael, Tom, Peter, Martin, Bart and her sister Celia Farrell. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal.

Anne Teresa Corrigan, (née Kelly), 55 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh BT93 5AS and formerly Market Yard, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Gerald and dear mother of Catherine. Sister of Patrick (Deidre) and Mary (Brendan). Pre-deceased by her parents William and Mary (Mai) Kelly, RIP. House Private Please. Anne’s remains will be removed to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo on Tuesday evening arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11-00 am followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery Ballyshannon. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Charity of your choice C/o any family member or Paschal Conway, Funeral Director, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo. Anne will be greatly missed by her husband, daughter, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. May Anne’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Maxwell / Douglas Winston 16th February peacefully at home, Banbridge Road, Waringstown. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Ruth, Bill and Jenny and dear brother of John. Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Waringstown on Friday 21st February at 1pm followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE (cheques payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please). Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Malcolm and Gerry, Daughter-in-law Shann, grandchildren Catherine, David and Laura, Hope, Honor and Henry and his wider family circle and friends.

Advertisement

The death has occurred of Ruth SLATER 16th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Ruth, late of 6 Main Street, Lisbellaw. A much loved wife of the late Alfie, and a beloved mother of Geoffrey (Deirdre) and Dawna (Paul). Also a very special grandmother of Adam, Stephen, Claudia, Courteney and Jamie, and a great grandmother of Perri, Sutton and Beau. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet with the family at Lisbellaw Methodist Hall (kindly granted), on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm until 7.30pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ruth will take place on Wednesday in Lisbellaw Parish Church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Tattygare Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruth are to Lisbellaw Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Lisbellaw Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Ruth will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.