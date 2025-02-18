Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Anne Teresa Corrigan, (née Kelly), 55 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh BT93 5AS and formerly Market Yard, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Gerald and dear mother of Catherine. Sister of Patrick (Deidre) and Mary (Brendan). Pre-deceased by her parents William and Mary (Mai) Kelly, RIP. House Private Please. Anne’s remains will be removed to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo on Tuesday evening arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11-00 am followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery Ballyshannon. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Charity of your choice C/o any family member or Paschal Conway, Funeral Director, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo. Anne will be greatly missed by her husband, daughter, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. May Anne’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Maxwell / Douglas Winston 16th February peacefully at home, Banbridge Road, Waringstown. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Ruth, Bill and Jenny and dear brother of John. Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Waringstown on Friday 21st February at 1pm followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE (cheques payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please). Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Malcolm and Gerry, Daughter-in-law Shann, grandchildren Catherine, David and Laura, Hope, Honor and Henry and his wider family circle and friends.

The death has occurred of Ruth SLATER 16th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Ruth, late of 6 Main Street, Lisbellaw. A much loved wife of the late Alfie, and a beloved mother of Geoffrey (Deirdre) and Dawna (Paul). Also a very special grandmother of Adam, Stephen, Claudia, Courteney and Jamie, and a great grandmother of Perri, Sutton and Beau. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet with the family at Lisbellaw Methodist Hall (kindly granted), on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm until 7.30pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ruth will take place on Wednesday in Lisbellaw Parish Church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Tattygare Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruth are to Lisbellaw Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Lisbellaw Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Ruth will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Advertisement

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Susan (Liz) PERKINS 12th February 2025, peacefully at the Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen. Elizabeth Susan “Liz”, formerly of Southfields London and Eden Street Enniskillen. A much loved daughter of the late Michael and Helen, and a dear sister of the late Michael. Also a beloved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass for the happy repose of the soul of Liz will take place on Tuesday 25th February at 10.00am in St Michael’s Parish Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by a private cremation. “Liz, may your gentle soul rest in eternal peace”.

The death has occurred of Bridie Owens, Letterbailey, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Corranewey, Maguiresbridge and most recent Tierney Care Homes, peacefully on Saturday 15th February 2025 in South West Acute Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Agnes Owens (née Breen), her brother John, sister Mary, brother-in-law Francie Reihill, (Lisnaskea), infant brother Michael and great-nephew Lochlann. Bridie will be sadly missed and forever loved by her sister-in-law Mary Owens, niece Catherine Smyth (née Owens), nieces, nephews and the extended Owens, Reihill and Breen families, friends and carers. May Bridie’s Gentle Soul, Rest Now in Eternal Peace. Bridie will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Rd, Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh, (BT94 2ES) on Tuesday (18th) from 2pm until 6pm with removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo for 7pm reception prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (19th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Edenmore Cemetery.