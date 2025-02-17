Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

MORRISON nee Kennedy– 15th February 2025 (peacefully at her Son’s home) 12 Drumawill Park, Enniskillen BT74 5JR and late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. Gloria Beatrice, dearly loved mother of Glen (Amanda) Donna (Craig) and the late Steven (Sharyn). Devoted grandmother of Hannah, Aimee, Caitlin, Lee, Nancy, Simon and Isobel. Beloved sister of Renee, Margaret, Carol, Hazel, Sharon, Christine, Trevor and the late Robin and Olive. Everyone is welcome to call at her son’s home 12 Drumawill Park, Enniskillen on Sunday between 2.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral leaving from her son’s home on Monday at 11.30am for a Service of Thanksgiving in Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen at 12.00noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “At Rest”

