Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

SMITH, February 13, 2025, peacefully at her home, 54 Kesh Rd, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. Mary Catherine (Mae). Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Samuel and dear mother of Keith, Raymond, Marilyn, Lynda, Lorraine, Ken and the late Irene. Funeral service in Irvinestown Methodist Church at 2.30pm on Sunday February 16 followed by private interment. Condolences may be offered to the Family at Ballycassidy House Funeral home on Saturday evening between 6.00pm & 8.00pm. House Private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kyle Weaver Treatment Fund and The Casa Mea Project C/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by the entire Family circle.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McINERNEY 13th February, peacefully, at the Tilery Care Home Florencecourt. Patrick “Paddy”, a much loved husband of Roxanne, and a beloved father of Don and the late Annmarie. Also a dear brother of Jimmy, Michael, Anna, Bridget, Mary and the late Rosemary. And a very special grandfather of Liam, Kerry, Shannon and Nicole. Paddy’s home is strictly private to family only please. Funeral mass for Paddy will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by a private family cremation. “Paddy, may your faithful soul rest at the right hand of God”

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Susan (Liz) PERKINS 12th February 2025, peacefully at the Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen. Elizabeth Susan “Liz”, formerly of Southfields London and Eden Street Enniskillen. A much loved daughter of the late Michael and Helen, and a dear sister of the late Michael. Also a beloved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. “Liz, may your gentle soul rest in eternal peace”

