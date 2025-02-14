Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Desmond (Dessie) McGinn 81 Glenwood Gardens Sligo Road, Enniskillen BT74 7LU Peacefully 12th February 2025. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Raymond (Anne-Marie) and Gary (James). A cherished and loving Granda. Brother of Joyce and the late Joan and Kenneth. Son of the late Patrick and Florrie McGinn. Dessie will repose in John McKeegan funeral home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Thursday 13th from 4.00 p.m until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11.00 a.m followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sorrowing wife, sons, sister, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Teresa Whitsitt (née Reilly) Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh Died Tuesday 11th February 2025, peacefully in hospital. Beloved mother to Allan (Padraigeen), Anthony (Charlene) and Shane (Clara). A very dear grandmother of Alisha (Ruairi), Taylor, Emily, and Charlie and her great-grandsons Ché and Céad. Loving partner of Eric. Devoted sister of Bernadette (Sam, R.I.P), Marian (Dennis), Tony (Nadene), Frances (David), Pauline (Kieran, R.I.P), Tina (Dominic). Predeceased by her parents Joe and Josie, her brothers Hugh (who died in infancy), Maurice and Brendan (Kate), her nephew Ben and her niece Therese. Teresa will repose at her late residence from 8pm this evening (Wednesday) until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home private to family and close friends on Friday morning, please, by request. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Teresa will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Pauline, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Gibson, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sarah Margaret, late of 82 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown. A much loved wife of the late Willie, and a devoted mother of Stewart (Joanne). Also a very special grandmother of Sophie, Emma and Hollie and a dear sister. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sarah will take place on Friday in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Sarah will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

