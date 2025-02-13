Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Teresa Whitsitt (née Reilly) Trasna way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh Died Tuesday 11th February 2025, peacefully in hospital. Beloved mother to Allan (Padraigeen), Anthony (Charlene) and Shane (Clara). Loving partner of Eric. Devoted sister of Bernadette (Sam, R.I.P), Marian (Dennis), Tony (Nadene), Frances (David), Pauline (Kieran, R.I.P), Tina (Dominic). Predeceased by her parents Joe and Josie, her brothers Hugh (who died in infancy), Maurice and Brendan, her nephew Ben and her niece Therese. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Orr, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at her home. Margaret “June”, late of 59 Kildrum Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone. A beloved wife of the late Robert and a much loved partner of Keith. A devoted mother of Grant (Kelly), Jonathan and Rachel (Mark), a very special friend of Shelley and a cherished grandmother of Mollie and James. Also a dear sister of Myrtle and the late Maude, Eileen, Lorna, Caroline, Walter and Audrey. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of June will take place on Thursday at 12.00noon in Trillick Parish Church, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of June are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. June will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and her loyal dog Max. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Gibson, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sarah Margaret, late of 82 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown. A much loved wife of the late Willie, and a devoted mother of Stewart (Joanne). Also a very special grandmother of Sophie, Emma and Hollie and a dear sister. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sarah will take place on Friday in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Sarah will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Advertisement

Mildred Mc Nabb (nee Hoey) called home 10th February 2025, peacefully at the Tilery Nursing Home Enniskillen, late of Brownhill Avenue, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester and much loved mother of the late Shane and Ryan. Mildred will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Wednesday evening 12th February from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm arriving at Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown for Service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Very sadly missed by all her grandchildren and entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”