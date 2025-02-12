Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Gibson, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sarah Margaret, late of 82 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown. A much loved wife of the late Willie, and a devoted mother of Stewart (Joanne). Also a very special grandmother of Sophie, Emma and Hollie and a dear sister. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sarah will take place on Friday in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Sarah will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Mildred Mc Nabb (nee Hoey) called home 10th February 2025, peacefully at the Tilery Nursing Home Enniskillen, late of Brownhill Avenue, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester and much loved mother of the late Shane and Ryan. Mildred will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Wednesday evening 12th February from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm arriving at Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown for Service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Very sadly missed by all her grandchildren and entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”