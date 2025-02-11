Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Somerville. 8th February 2025, peacefully, at his home, 474 Loughshore Road, Drumbadmeen, Rosscor. Lowry William, a much loved husband of May, and a devoted father of Rhoda (Mark), Andrew (Dawn) and Trevor (Karen). Also a very special grandfather of Leanna, Ryan, Matthew, Megan, Lauren, Jordan, Courtney, Kaelyn, Jonah and Rebecca, and a great grandfather of Sophia, Jacob, Austin, Theo and Edie. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Lowry will take place in Slavin Parish Church on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Tuesday from 3.00pm until 9.00pm, all other times are private to family only please. Donations in memory of Lowry are to Slavin Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Slavin Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Lowry will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife May and family, and all the family circle. “Loving you forever”

The death has occurred of Robin MARTIN 501 Derrylin Road, Corravehy, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 4AF, 9th February 2025, peacefully, loving husband of Kathleen and dear father of Vincent (Fionnuala), Robin (Sandra), Raymond, Kevin (Bernice), Ann-Marie, Una (Brendan), brother of Ita (Kavanagh), Harry, Pam (Bryne) & the late John RIP. Remains reposing at his home today Monday 6 pm to 9 pm and tomorrow Tuesday from 12 noon to 9 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Aoife, Odhran, Niamh & Erin, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces & extended family circle.

9th February 2025 (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, late of Magheraconluce Road, Hillsbourgh and formerly Keeran Irvinestown Co Fermanagh. Alexander Howden (Alec) dearly loved husband of Wilma, devoted father of Rhoda (Robert) and Robert (Diane) beloved grandfather of Hannah, John, David, Isla and Isabelle. House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday between 5.00pm -7.00pm. Funeral Service in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke, cheques should be made payable to NI Chest Heart and Stroke and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by his family.

Advertisement

NIXON, 9th February 2025 (Peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, and late of Drummurry Gardens, Ballinamallard. Eileen Isabel devoted daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret, dearly loved sister of Edwin, Betty, Gladys, Myrtle, Stanley, Louise, Hazel, Mervyn and the late Rita, Noel and Denis a much-loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Family homes private please. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday in Magheracross Parish Church Ballinamallard at 2.00pm followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinsons Support Fermanagh, cheques should be made payable to Parkinsons Support Fermanagh and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family. “She touched everyone with special love and kindness”