Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON – 2nd February 2025 (Suddenly after completing the Glasgow Half Marathon) late of Sligo Road, Enniskillen. Aaron Jordan, beloved son of Niall and Joy, beloved brother of Hayley, Adam and Jessica. Devoted grandson of Charlie and Louise Patterson and Shirley (the late Ivor Johnston). Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Sunday 4.00pm – 6.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Aaron will take place in Mullaghdun Parish Church on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family Circle.

The death has occurred of Margaret Elizabeth ANDREWS. February 6th 2025 Peacefully in Millcroft Nursing Home Enniskillen. Daughter of the late Mabel and Joseph Andrews Scribby, Rosslea, Co. Fermanagh, beloved sister of William and the late John F., Sister-in-law of Elsie and The late Hannah, and dear aunt of Ruth (Ian Jones), Barbara (Stuart MacDonald), Jennifer and Sharon (David McClean). Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Monday 10th February from 11am prior to funeral service in the Funeral Home at 1pm, followed by interment in Stonebridge Presbyterian Cemetery, Clones, Co. Monaghan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect cheques made payable please to Cancer Connect and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 OLE. “Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister-in-law, nieces and their families …I shall be satisfied when I awake with thy likeness Ps 17:15.”