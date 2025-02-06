Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Patrick McMulkin, died 31st January 2025 R.I.P. Late of Millcroft nursing home. Removal on Friday 7th February 2025 to arrive in St Michael’s Church Enniskillen for 10 am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Convent Cemetery. Deeply regretted by Maura and Michael, family circle and friends.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007