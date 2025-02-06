+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 7:25 am February 6, 2025

The death has occurred of Patrick McMulkin, died 31st January 2025 R.I.P. Late of Millcroft nursing home. Removal on Friday 7th February 2025 to arrive in St Michael’s Church Enniskillen for 10 am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Convent Cemetery. Deeply regretted by Maura and Michael, family circle and friends.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:25 am February 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement