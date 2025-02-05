Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Luke McGinley, 3rd February 2025, 117 Gardrum Rd, Moneyourgan, Letterbreen, Co Fermanagh. BT74 9DH. Luke passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Patricia, loving father of Patrick (Luana), Dervilia (Darren Keegan). Much loved grandfather of Emily, Ryan and Tom. Dear brother of Pat (Moira RIP), Len (Kathleen) Yvonne (Gerry Rooney) and the late Mary (John McPartland). Pre deceased by his late parents Paddy and Annie and baby Nora. Luke will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday 4th February 2025 from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday 5th February 2025 at 10:15am for 11am Funeral Mass in St, Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Luke will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle. O Sacred Heart of Jesus Pray for him.

The death has occurred of Denis Mc Gee Suddenly at home, (10, New Street, Ederney BT93 0EE), 2nd February 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Frances, much loved daddy of Gary (Catriona) and Lisa (Mark), loving granda of Leah, Lara, Adina, Erin, Seán and Tiernan, dearest brother of Patricia, Monica, Siobhan, Bernadette, Adrian and the late Frances, cherished son of the late Frank and Marian. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 5th February at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the parish of Culmaine webcam. In keeping with Denis’ wishes, the house is strictly private. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Jimmy McDonald, Aughindisert, Teemore, Co Fermanagh BT92 9QP, 1st February 2025, unexpectedly, loving husband of Marie and dear father of Patrick (Aeola), Declan (Fiona) & Marita (Ann), brother of Patsy (Goretti, Belturbet) & Kathleen (Paddy, Irvinestown). Remains reposing at his home Monday 2 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces & extended family circle.

Advertisement