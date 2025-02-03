Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred suddenly of Gerry Keown Carnmore, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3DW. Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday from 2pm to 9pm and again on Sunday from 2pm to 9pm. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. A one-way traffic system will be in operation for the wake. Entrance to the wake from the Shore Road at the Toura Chapel end and exit via Farrancassidy Cross. Forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Marie and dear son Jason, loving sister Mary and Tony, dear brother Patrick and Breege, family circle and his cherished friends. Family flowers only please.

Christy Flanagan R.I.P. Died 31st January 2025. 15 Market Street, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0DR. Beloved wife of Jean, much-loved father of Adeline, Khristen (Paul), Pádraig (Alanna) and Tomas, loving granddad of Adam, Holly, Mia, Conall, James, Daithí, Abigail and Cróia, cherished brother of Rosaleen, Ken and all the deceased members of the family. Christy will be reposing at his son Pádraig’s residence, 8 Derraghadoan Road, Dungannon Co. Tyrone BT70 3LG, on Saturday 1st February from 2pm to 1pm on Sunday 2nd February. Christy will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, on Sunday 2nd February from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please to family only at all other times. Christy will arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, Grandchildren, sister, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Doris Rice (née Magee) Killyrover, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh Died Thursday 30th January 2025 peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (R.I.P) and loving father of Desi (Una), Kevin (Angie), Geraldine (Mickey), Berni (Michael). Predeceased by her daughter Caroline (Terry R.I.P). A loving grandmother and great-grand-mother. Dear Sister of Mena and Tony. Predeceased by her brother Charlie and sisters Rita, Bernie and Paddy, (R.I.P). Doris will repose at Swift and McCaffrey funeral home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from her late residence on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family and close friends please by request. Doris will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a large circle of family and friends. Family flowers only donations if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. St Padre Pio pray for her.

