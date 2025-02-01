Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Doris Rice (née Magee) Killyrover, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh Died Thursday 30th January 2025 peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (R.I.P) and loving father of Desi (Una), Kevin (Angie), Geraldine (Mickey), Berni (Michael). Predeceased by her daughter Caroline (Terry R.I.P). A loving grandmother and great-grand-mother. Dear Sister of Mena and Tony. Predeceased by her brother Charlie and sisters Rita, Bernie and Paddy, (R.I.P). Doris will repose at Swift and McCaffrey funeral home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from her late residence on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family and close friends please by request. Doris will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a large circle of family and friends. Family flowers only donations if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. St Padre Pio pray for her.

The death has occurred suddenly of Gerry Keown Carnmore, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3DW. Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday from 2pm to 9pm and again on Sunday from 2pm to 9pm. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Marie and dear son Jason, loving sister Mary and Tony, dear brother Patrick and Breege, family circle and his cherished friends. Family flowers only please.

Bernadette Hannigan (née Keenan / Smyth) 250 Drumeer Road, Drumgoon, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 29th January 2025 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Brian. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Maureen Keenan and her brother Tony (R.I.P). Loving sister of Mary Bogue (Brian), Seamus (Mairead R.I.P), Frank (Catherine), Geraldine (Pete). Sister-in-law of Fr Pat and Eugene (Geraldine) Hannigan. Bernadette will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm until 9pm and again on Saturday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home Sunday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 2 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bernadette will be sadly missed by the Hannigan, Smyth and Keenan families and all her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Bernadette’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge. St Bernadette pray for her. Family home private please.

Advertisement