SWAH campaign shows no signs of slowing

OVER two years on, and the campaign to restore emergency general surgery (EGS) to the SWAH shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, momentum is continuing to build.

Having published a robust roadmap at the start of the year, outlining in practical terms how EGS can be brought back and services protected at the Enniskillen hospital, Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has been holding a series of public meetings across the local area.

“They have been very successful, very well attended, with a very positive response from the public,” a SOAS spokesperson..

In addition, SOAS been holding meetings and is in ongoing contact with all political parties and leaders, making regular trips to Belfast, and also recently held a “hugely positive meeting” with Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

“We are not letting the narrative hold us back,” referring to the public relations from health officials in response to the recent RQIA report.

“We are meeting people to show them the way out of this,” they added.

In recent weeks, SOAS has also been holding public signing events, encouraging people to have their say on the current public consultation on the future of the North’s hospital network. Under the potential plan, SWAH could essentially be downgraded.

The ‘Hospitals – Creating a Network for Better Outcomes’ consultation, which can be found on the Department of Health’s website, is open to contribution of views from the public until February 28.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, the SOAS spokesperson noted they and the people of Fermanagh were in support of health reform, but only where it recognises the unique geographic need of patients here.

“Our view is yes for transformation, and no for centralisation,” they said.

SOAS is also preparing to address the Stormont Health Committee, after it was confirmed the Stormont body is planning to hold a meeting at the SWAH in the near future.

The decision for the Health Committee to travel to sit in Fermanagh was made after SOAS met with SDLP health spokesman at Stormont, Colin McGrath MLA, along with local Cllr Adam Gannon.

“I believe it’s key that the health committee come to the SWAH, meet staff and campaigners and see first-hand for themselves the great work that goes on here,” said Cllr Gannon.

“It’s also important that MLAs from other parts of the North travel this road to Fermanagh to give them some sense of what people in this area would face if the future of the SWAH is not safeguarded.”

