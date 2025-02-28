‘Sunday’s not must-win, but momentum matters’– McGourty

Fermanagh Ladies are back in action on Sunday, facing Sligo with the team’s level on 12 points after five rounds in Division 4.

Their semi-final spot is already secured, but for manager CJ McGourty, this isn’t just a game to manage minutes — it’s about keeping momentum going.

A likely rematch with Sligo or Leitrim awaits in the semis, though unbeaten Antrim, who lead the way, could yet come into the equation. Either way, McGourty wants his side fully tuned in.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0