Success for Enniskillen rowers in Newry

It was a cold and windy day on the Newry canal where the organisers shortened the normal 5km course to 3km to reflect the conditions for the morning session.

There were two races, morning and afternoon, which allowed rowers to row in different boats with different crews over the course of the day.

In the morning session, the boy’s 1st eight won the men’s senior category with a convincing win over Trinity, with their colleagues in the ‘B’ crew giving them a run for their money coming in only 30 seconds behind them. Evan Donaghy, Lorcan Sreenivasan, Harry Coalter, Andrew Cuthbertson, Ryan Topping, Luke Bailey, William Bogle, Christian Timoney and cox Abbey Wilson were also the overall fastest crew in race one.

In the women’s coxless four category, the ‘B’ crew of Eva Johnson, Isabella Wright, Naomi Robinson, and Kate Huddlestone beat the ‘A’ crew of Emily Black, Rhea Cartin McCloskey, Ruby Hamill, and Zara Welsh by 10 seconds.

The J16 eight crew of Tori Davis, Brooke Davis, Abbie McCarthy-Magwood, Grace Collins, Darcy Balfour, Amy Williamson, Eva Fowler, Aimee Turner, and cox Rachel Cathcart were in a category on their own but completed in a good time of 10 minute 56

seconds.

In the afternoon session, the boys’ coxed four of Evan Donaghy, Luke Bailey, Ryan Topping, Harry Coalter, and cox Abbey Wilson rowed a fast race to beat rivals Methody by just two seconds.

There was a strong field of eight crews in the J15 quad category where Clodagh Donaghy, Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe, Eva Fowler, Kaitlyn Read and cox Harry Welsh were the winners with a massive 1minute 40 seconds margin over second-placed Neptune.

The J16 eight crew of Cillian Donaghy, Olie Powell, Joshua Inhat, Matthew Montgomery, Andries Ferreira, Ryan Thomas, Shane O’Donnell, Cameron Bell and cox Milena Remedios were also in a category on their own but completed the course in a fast 15’56 minutes beating the Belfast Rowing Club time in the club category.

There were a number of other good performances, especially amongst the junior rowers who were competing in this event for the first time, which will prepare them well for the Sligo Head of the River event in two weeks’ time.

For the senior rowers, the focus will be on the Erne Head of the River on March 1st.