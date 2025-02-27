+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Mark Stafford was pleased to put together their first back-to-back league wins of the season.

‘Still a lot of work to do’ warns Stafford

Posted: 2:05 pm February 27, 2025

It’s all starting to go Ballinamallard’s way under the stewardship of Mark Stafford after his built on last Tuesday evening’s win over Newington with a weekend victory against Ballyclare Comrades.

The six points have helped the Mallards pull away from the precarious relegation places, now sitting 11 points clear of second-from-bottom Newry City.

Stafford felt his side deserved the win over Ballyclare but accepted that they didn’t have it all their own way.

“It was a bit of a funny game in the first half. Both sides had chances, and it was very nip-and-tuck, but I always felt we carried more of a threat. In the second half, we managed to push on, played well and got a deserved result.”

