Stay away from forests, warns Fermanagh council

One of the local forests badly hit by the storm.

People living in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area have been asked not to visit parks and forests as the Storm Eowyn clear-up continues.

Many trees in the local nature facilities were blown down by last week’s storms and there are concerns about the danger posed by some of those trees still standing.

A massive clear-up operation is continuing and the council has asked people not to visit parks and forests until it is safe to do so.

“Our Parks and Grounds Maintenance Teams are continuing with the clearance of trees and repairs to our parks and open spaces as a result of Storm Eowyn,” said a council spokesperson.

“The teams have just completed visits to all of our sites and some still remain inaccessible due to the extensive tree fall.

“The council teams aided by contractors have been prioritising sites and areas based on ensuring public safety.

“Some areas will unfortunately remain closed across the council’s estate for some time until they can be assessed, cleared and reopened safely.

“For safety reasons, we are asking the public not to enter any closed off areas in our parks as the clearance works continue.

“We understand the frustration that this will cause, however, this is essential for your safety.

“We will continue to advise when our main parks and areas, especially within Gortin Glen and Ecclesville Forest Parks, are open again for your to visit and enjoy.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience,” added the council spokesperson.