St Patrick’s Day events confirmed for Enniskillen

EXCITEMENT is building throughout the county for the much-anticipated St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Enniskillen with “an expanded programme” of events set to take place in the town.

Organised by the Project St Patrick committee, the celebrations will kick off in Enniskillen on Sunday (March 16) with a flotilla display on Lough Erne and a tractor and truck run in the town.

Popular band ‘The Porter Bellys’ will also provide the music from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on the day.

On St Patrick’s Day itself, the parade will be the main event on the day, but a number of other events have been confirmed, including a family-fun day at the Enniskillen Castle at 1.30pm.

‘The Hand me Downs’ will lead the musical entertainment in Enniskillen before the much-anticipated parade, which will embrace the meaning of St Patrick, will commence at 3.30pm.

Chairman of Project St Patrick, Feargal Shannon, is excited for the upcoming celebration.

“Year on year, the number of participants and spectators at our St Patrick’s Day celebrations continues to grow and so do we,” Mr Shannon told the ‘Herald.

“To build on the success of previous years, we’ve added so much more to the parade and can also reveal an expanded programme.

“The St Patrick’s Eve Flotilla is now a firm date in the diary, kicking things off and bringing the lights and action from the water onto land,” the committee chairman said.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Enniskillen Business Improvement District and a number of local businesses and organisations have pledged to support the event financially.

A large crowd is expected to turn out in the town for the now annual weekend of celebrations.

“Our famous free family fun day is growing and thanks to donations from generous commercial supporters, there will be a little more of everything at Enniskillen Castle,” said Mr Shannon.

“We don’t take for granted the faith that residents and visitors alike put in us, so we work hard all year to put on the biggest cross-community party in the country.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007