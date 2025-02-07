St Mary’s Teemore pupils keep tradition of St Brigid

By Annie Flynn

PUPILS from St Mary’s Primary School Teemore spent last Thursday afternoon making St Brigid’s crosses in preparation for February 1st, St Brigid’s Day.

The children in classes P3, 4, 6 and 7 spent last Wednesday evening collecting rushes.

Fiona Drumm, a teacher in the school, explained, “The pupils went out the night before, in their local areas, and collected the rushes, the kids were then able to create the crosses themselves with a little guidance.”

The meaning behind this Irish tradition is a tale as old as time and it goes as follows…

St Bridgid, also known as “Mary of the Gael”, was called to the bedside of a dying man. She sat by him to keep watch over him in his final hours.

While sitting by the dying man, Bridgid picked up some rushes from the floor and began to weave them into a cross. The sick man asked her what she was making, and Bridgid began to explain the story of Jesus to him. Before he died, he became a Christian.

Since then, a day has been commemorated in her in honour, which starts at the beginning of spring on 1st of February. Every year, across Ireland, people hang St. Brigid’s crosses in their homes signifying the Saint’s blessing and protection for the remainder of the year. It is said that St. Bridgid will not allow any harm to pass the protective charm of her cross.

Ms Drumm concluded by saying,” Some of the kids were delighted at themselves that they could make the crosses all on their own, some became a little frustrated that the rushes were flying out and they couldn’t get them held down, but still they never gave up, they all went home smiling, with a cross completed.