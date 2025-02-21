St Aidan’s win first-ever Ulster Schools’ hurling title

St Aidan's celebrate their under 16.5 Noone Cup Final victory. Picture: Mary McElroy

St Aidan’s Derrylin 3-2

St Malachy’s Castlwellan 1-3

St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin beat St Malachy’s Castlewellan this afternoon (Friday) to win the Under 16.5 Noone Cup.

The Derrylin boys had to see off St the Baptist earlier in the day, when they defeated the Portadown school 3-4 to 0-1

It’s a first-ever Ulster Schools’ hurling title for St Aidan’s and is a testament to the work going on at the Naomh Aodhán Hurling Club in the area.

Three goals from Kinawley man Tomás Cathcart proved crucial in Garvaghey as the Derrylin schoolboys sealed the win.

Dara Donegan and Oisin Darcy added the points.

Captain Ronan Fitzpatrick had a stormer for the Derrylin schoolboys. Playing at centre half-back, Fitzpatrick was a real linchpin between defence and attack, playing the crucial passes for Cathcart to goal.

James Mullen, Cian Martin and brothers Ryan and Sean Fitzpatrick all had excellent games in the amber and black too.

