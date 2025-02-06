+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerSports Personality Award: Casey on the comeback trail
Fermanagh Herald Sports Personality Award winner for Septmenber, Casey Howe, in action for Nottingham Forest. Photo: Nottingham Forest

Sports Personality Award: Casey on the comeback trail

Posted: 1:25 pm February 6, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

It all started in Nanny Pearl’s back garden for Casey Howe, when she used to kick about with her cousin Kane.

The next stop was a trip down the road to Ballinamallard Football Club and from there the ‘fire’ was lit.

Under the tutelage of Joe Corcoran, Derek McBride and Derek Sharpe, to name but a few of the early influences on her career, Howe has become one of Fermanagh’s finest-ever female footballers.

Advertisement

Last September she signed with National League North side Nottingham Forest, having played previously with Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers, Glentoran and Linfield, and has made ten appearances for the English side and bagged a goal.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Law men into last-16 after ‘brilliant result’ Thompson becomes first female Irish Premiership referee North West Cup Final heartbreak for Ballinamallard

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:25 pm February 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement