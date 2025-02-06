Sports Personality Award: Casey on the comeback trail

It all started in Nanny Pearl’s back garden for Casey Howe, when she used to kick about with her cousin Kane.

The next stop was a trip down the road to Ballinamallard Football Club and from there the ‘fire’ was lit.

Under the tutelage of Joe Corcoran, Derek McBride and Derek Sharpe, to name but a few of the early influences on her career, Howe has become one of Fermanagh’s finest-ever female footballers.

Last September she signed with National League North side Nottingham Forest, having played previously with Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers, Glentoran and Linfield, and has made ten appearances for the English side and bagged a goal.

