Splitz honour the memory of ‘talented’ Charlotte Rose

Splitz Gymnastics recently hosted a two-day event in honour of their kind and talented young gymnast and friend Charlotte Rose Farrell, who tragically passed away last May.

The Charlotte Rose Memorial Cup attracted ten clubs from across Ireland and was won by Pyramid Gymnastics Club from Co Kildare and presented by Charlotte’s sister Aimee.

Saturday’s event attracted a staggering 160 young gymnasts across 70 dynamic partnerships and catered for a wide range of skill level ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 5 gymnastics and the International Development Plan.

The partnerships were made up of pairs and trios who competed to win carefully and thoughtfully designed medals to celebrate Charlotte’s young life.

The gymnasts delivered a range of exciting and compelling routines and those who achieved the highest score in each category were awarded delicately crafted ‘Roses’ in tribute to a beautiful gymnast.

The Farrell family played a pivotal role in the planning and preparation for the weekend and much to the gymnasts’ delight they were on hand to deliver ‘live scoring’ on their performances – an exciting and new technological development for gymnastics in Fermanagh.

The regional acrobatic teams attracted an amazing 140 gymnasts across 56 partnerships. The troop of gymnasts again battled it out for the special and memorable medals at each grade and the unique ‘roses’.

The regional event is the first step on the acrobatic pathway for our youngest acro gymnasts and Grades 1 to 2 certainly attracted many who excitedly competed for the first time.

The partnerships performed a two-minute routine to music which consisted of a wide range of balances and tumbles.

Splitz Gymnastics Head Coach Jennifer Hanna said: ‘We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Farrell family for their steadfast and loyal support to our club. We are delighted to have been able to host an event for 300 gymnasts that celebrated Charlotte’s distinguished young life through her love of Acrobatic Gymnastics.’

The Farrell family also highlighted what the club meangt to their much-loved daughter, Charlotte;

‘Splitz Gymnastics was Charlotte’s happy place. Gymnastics gave her confidence and boosted her self-esteem. She loved going each week enjoying not only the training but meeting up with her friends.

“After a long day at school, gymnastics brought a smile to her face and an inner happiness.

“At home she was forever practising and perfecting her routine. She loved going to the competitions, especially when air travel was involved and winning a medal made her day!

“The friendships, teamwork and achievements meant so much to her. Gymnastics was her passion.”