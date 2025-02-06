South West College win sets up semi with John Moores

South West College 1-12

Southern Regional College, Armagh 1-7

South West College footballers qualified for the Corn Na Mac Leinn semi-final following a quarter-final victory over Southern Regional College (SRC) in Tempo, on Tuesday evening.

The Fermanagh College team will play Liverpool John Moores in their last-four outing on Friday, February 14 at 2pm, in Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence as they bid to make it through to the final on Saturday 15.

SWC started the quarter-final well and raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes with scores coming from three Tiarnan McKenna frees, a John Edgar double and a point from captain Aidan Colton.

However, the remaining 10 minutes of the half saw a SRC revival as they hit 1-2 without reply, leaving the half time score level at 0-6 to 1-3.

The home side started the second half strongly with a further three points from Kinawley’s McKenna to stretch their lead again and midway through the half, Southern Regional were reduced to 14 men following an off the ball incident.

The remaining 15 minutes was a tense affair with McKenna and Dromore’s Paudi Dillon tagging on scores following two points from the visitors.

As the game entered additional tome the Fermanagh College boys were one up, 0-11 to 1-07, and finished strong with a point from James Corry and a goal from Paudi Dillon with the last kick of the game to secure a five point victory.

The victory sees them qualify for Féile CA weekend hosted by University of Galway where they’ll take on a Liverpool opposition which boasts a couple of familiar faces in Dara Flanagan of Belcoo O’Rahilly’s and Enniskillen Gaels’ Jamie Steele.

South West College manager Dermott Feely said;

“We’re very proud of the squad following a battling performance against a strong SRC side. We once again showed fighting spirit and determination. Focus now turns to our semi-final against Liverpool John Moores.”

Team

South West College: Ethan McCaffrey, Rian McNally, Cathal Colton, Conor Clifford, Aidan Colton (0-1), Ultan O’Reilly, Cal McAnespy, John Edgar (0-2), James Corry (0-1), Gareth McGovern, Jack Law, Jack Quinlan, Paudi Dillon (1-1), Tiarnan McKenna (0-7), Oisin Teague

Sub used – Enda McCabe, Tiarnan McCusker, Ben Warnock, Sean Cassidy, Malachy McGurren